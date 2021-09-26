CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New study shows how intrasexual competition can influence women’s clothing choices

By Eric W. Dolan
PsyPost
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew research sheds light on how women choose clothing when competing with others for a potential partner. The study has been published in Evolutionary Psychological Science. “We came up with this idea in a Psychology Capstone course. My coauthors were students at the time and were interested in whether women use clothing as a form of competition with other women, and whether this would depend on the situation and who their competition would be,” said lead author Carin Perilloux, an associate professor of psychology at Southwestern University.

