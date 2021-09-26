CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
E-bike rider, 44, killed in Brooklyn hit-and-run crash: police

By Vincent Barone
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (1010 WINS) — An e-bike rider was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Brooklyn Saturday night amid a surge in traffic deaths across the city, police said. Babacar Dia, 44, of the Bronx, was heading east on Linden Boulevard in East New York around 10:26 p.m. when he entered the intersection with Snediker Avenue and was struck by a driver of a dark sedan traveling north on that avenue, according to police.

Babacar Dia

