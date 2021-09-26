CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fields day: Browns dominate Bears 26-6 behind 9 sacks, 418 yards of offense

By Daryl Ruiter
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEVELAND, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – The scoreboard just didn’t do justice to the pain the Browns inflicted upon the Bears Sunday afternoon at FirstEnergy Stadium. Cleveland’s defense, which had come under fire for a lack of impact plays the first two weeks of the season, sacked Justin Fields nine times in his NFL debut and Browns running back Kareem Hunt became a one-man wrecking crew for the Browns offense.

