Fields day: Browns dominate Bears 26-6 behind 9 sacks, 418 yards of offense
CLEVELAND, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – The scoreboard just didn’t do justice to the pain the Browns inflicted upon the Bears Sunday afternoon at FirstEnergy Stadium. Cleveland’s defense, which had come under fire for a lack of impact plays the first two weeks of the season, sacked Justin Fields nine times in his NFL debut and Browns running back Kareem Hunt became a one-man wrecking crew for the Browns offense.www.audacy.com
