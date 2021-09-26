The Real Meaning Behind Taylor Swift's 'Red'

She said we’d see her again, and she was right. Taylor Swift has released the rerecorded “Taylor’s Version” of her song “Wildest Dreams,” off her fifth album, 1989. But wait, you’re thinking. I thought she was rolling out Red?! And you’re right! But Swift tweeted that she released the song — which had previously been teased in a trailer for Disney’s Spirit — in response to its rising popularity on TikTok: “thought you should have my version 😘😘😘😘,” she wrote. The lush pop ballad was originally the fifth single of 2014’s 1989, which marked a hard turn toward pop music and away from country for Swift. So does this mean 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is coming? Perhaps — but don’t let this distract you from the ten-minute version of “All Too Well” still on the horizon when Swift drops Red (Taylor’s Version) on November 19.

MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO