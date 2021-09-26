CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elbridge, NY

NYS Police investigating arson in Elbridge, ask: Who set fire to 21-year-old Ford pickup in woods

By Catie O'Toole
 5 days ago
Syracuse, N.Y. — State police say they are investigating an arson Sunday after someone set fire to a 21-year-old Ford pickup truck in the woods. Someone called the Onondaga County 911 Center at 9:31 a.m. to report a vehicle “fully engulfed” in flames in the area of Sunview Drive and Route 5 in Elbridge. The caller told 911 dispatchers he entered the woods from Rolling Hills mobile home park, off Route 5, after he saw smoke and saw the vehicle on fire, but he wasn’t exactly sure where he was in the woods.

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York.

