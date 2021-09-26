CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Josh Allen dazzles, Bills dominate Washington

By AJ Feldman
rochesterfirst.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — The concerns with Josh Allen’s play over the first two games were warranted, but apparently far too premature. After inconsistent showings in his first two outings, Allen put on a show in front of a packed crowd at Highmark Stadium as the Bills topped the Washington Football Team 43-21.

