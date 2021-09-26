Josh Allen dazzles, Bills dominate Washington

September 19th went just about as perfect as perfect can be for the Buffalo Bills. They won 35-0 and had players and positional groups balling throughout the entire game. Special teams were way better, and I mean way better. Singletary and Moss were awesome. Good thing they had the ladder playing this time. The O-Line held up pretty well amidst a much worse pass-rush when compared to Pittsburgh’s. Defensively, the Bills had a fantastic game. Milano, Epenesa (with nine pressures), Taron Johnson, and Greg Rousseau were especially impressive. I asked that this team smack Miami in the face, and they did. Everyone from coaching to depth played extremely well and came out with way more urgency. Everyone except for the Bills’ 250 Million dollar Quarterback. In today’s article, I asked Bills Mafia where they view Josh Allen in the ranks of other Quarterbacks around the league. The results are interesting.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO