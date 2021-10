The Tennessee Volunteers cruised to victory on Saturday afternoon in Neyland Stadium. The Vols took down Tennessee Tech in Neyland Stadium by a score of 56-0. The offense played well, but it was the defense that really shined. Not only did the defense hold the opposing offense out of the endzone for four quarters, but they also added in a touchdown and four turnovers.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO