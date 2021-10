Ron Howard’s parents wanted him to be a normal kid. So when he was starring as Opie on The Andy Griffith Show, they said no to some lucrative endorsement deals. Rance and Jean Howard wanted to make sure their oldest son went to all his classes. They wanted him to play Little League baseball. But they said no to a deal of putting their son’s name on a line of Opie clothes from The Andy Griffith Show.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO