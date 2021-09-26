CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tampa, FL

MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Rain takes a back seat to sunshine

wfla.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We continue to push out a frontal boundary system through the Florida straights and move a trough off the coast of north Florida and the Carolinas. As this occurs a ridge of high pressure continues to build across the southern plains and extends throughout the southeast into the Sunshine State. A dryer air mass builds within the mid and upper levels and with the accompaniment of high pressure, a much more stabilized and dryer atmosphere takes hold of the area.

www.wfla.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women’s Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird’s resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Florida#Extreme Weather#Wfla

Comments / 0

Community Policy