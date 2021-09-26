MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Rain takes a back seat to sunshine

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We continue to push out a frontal boundary system through the Florida straights and move a trough off the coast of north Florida and the Carolinas. As this occurs a ridge of high pressure continues to build across the southern plains and extends throughout the southeast into the Sunshine State. A dryer air mass builds within the mid and upper levels and with the accompaniment of high pressure, a much more stabilized and dryer atmosphere takes hold of the area.