Rock Ya-Sin Ruled Out for Remainder of Game vs. Titans

By Jake Arthur
 5 days ago

For the third time of the day, an Indianapolis Colts starter was knocked out of the game due to injury as cornerback Rock Ya-Sin left early against the Tennessee Titans with an ankle injury.

Previously, right defensive end Kwity Paye left with a hamstring injury in the first quarter while left guard Quenton Nelson left with an ankle injury in the second.

Ya-Sin was ruled out midway through the fourth quarter after recording three tackles on the day.

The Colts played a good amount of base defense afterward, which relied heavily on Kenny Moore II and Xavier Rhodes at outside cornerback.

Ya-Sin has played significant snaps — more than any other Colts cornerback — through the first two weeks of the season, so any time lost by him after Sunday would be an adjustment for the Colts' defense. Luckily, Rhodes made his season debut on Sunday after missing the first two games with a calf injury.

On Sunday, starting strong safety Khari Willis also subbed out for cramping and was replaced by Andrew Sendejo.

NFL
Indianapolis, IN
HorseshoeHuddle is a FanNation channel covering the Indianapolis Colts

