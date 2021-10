The Galactic Cowboy Orchestra will perform at KJ’s Hideaway in Saint Paul on October 1, 2021. Galactic Cowboy Orchestra was started in 2009 by founding member/bass player John Wright. The band was born out of a desire to play technically challenging music derived from John’s influences ranging from Mahavishnu Orchestra, The Dixie Dregs and King Crimson, to name a few. Wright enlisted the aid of guitarist Dan Neale, who brought to the table many deep Jazz influences in his advanced playing and composing style. Along with the band’s first drummer, Mark O’Day the beginnings of Galactic Cowboy Orchestra were found. Soon after, violinist (and John’s wife) Lisi Wright joined the band with her aggressive “electric guitar player plays violin” style and engaging stage presence to complete the band’s sound and look. Fast forward 12 years: 5 studio releases (and one live), two Downbeat Nominations, a Minnesota Arts Tour Grant, collaborations with symphony orchestras, thousands of miles of touring and the band is just getting started. 2021 sees the GCO with a new drummer in Mario Dawson, a new studio release and a stronger than ever ethic to create the ultimate musical moment between the players and the audience with their Art Rock/Jazz Fusion creations.

