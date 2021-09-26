The 7 best joint supplements for dogs
If you're noticing your dog is limping or less mobile than they used to be, you should consult with your vet to determine if a medication might be right for them. If your vet thinks a supplement will help to relieve daily discomfort, you'll want to find the one that includes proven ingredients. According to Dr. Sara Ochoa, DVM, a small and exotic animal veterinarian and a veterinary consultant for DogLab, the best joint supplement for dogs contain glucosamine and chondroitin, as these naturally occurring compounds found in healthy cartilage help increase joint fluid. Omega fatty acids can also be beneficial, Dr. Ochoa tells Mic, since they help make this fluid easier to move around in the joint capsule.www.mic.com
