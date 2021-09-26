WATCH: Saquon Barkley scores first touchdown since 2019
Saquon Barkley has patiently waited for this moment. The New York Giants running back was sidelined for most of last season with a torn ACL and meniscus. On Sunday, after nearly a year of recovery and rehab, the wait paid off. The former Penn State running back and the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft scored his first touchdown since 2019. A 1-yard rush early in the fourth quarter, the score capped off a 10-play, 71-yard drive.www.on3.com
