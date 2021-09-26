WATCH: Saquon Barkley scores first touchdown since 2019

NFL Week 2 takeaways: What we learned, big reaction questions and team confidence ratings for every game - ESPN. What to know: The Giants just don’t seem to know how to win. This time they let the game slip away on multiple occasions, with the final mistake being when they jumped offsides on a last-second field goal attempt, giving Washington the second chance it needed to win. “Yeah, it was a pretty tough one,” wide receiver Sterling Shepard said. That’s an understatement. The Giants are 0-2 for the fifth straight year, and need to learn how to win. Or as Joe Judge likes to stress, learn how not to lose. — Jordan Raanan.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO