See all the highlights from Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Arizona Cardinals

The defense can hold Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray somewhat in check. He's listed at 5-foot-10 (yeah ... when he's standing on a 2 by 4) but continues to play much bigger, accounting for 689 yards passing, five TD passes, and two running. Murray continues to improve as a passer, especially on the run, and is well on his way to improving his accuracy for a third season in a row (he's at .735 in the first two games). Rondale Moore has been added as a weapon at wide receiver along with DeAndre Hopkins and Christian Kirk. Murray will get his big plays. The Jags will have to minimize that.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO