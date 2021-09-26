CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Five takeaways as Jacksonville Jaguars fail to hold lead in 31-19 loss to Arizona Cardinals

Florida Times-Union
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Jaguars needed a breakthrough — a play to seize the momentum to help get them on track against the Arizona Cardinals. Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury did plenty to help when he put his field goal kicker, Matt Prater, onto the field to attempt a 68-yard field goal with two seconds remaining before halftime. Prater's field goal attempt was well short, caught by Jamal Agnew before he took off downfield.

www.jacksonville.com

Comments / 0

Related
JaguarReport

Cardinals 31, Jaguars 19: Game Balls

The Jacksonville Jaguars are getting closer, but not to the point where they need to be. After a 31-19 loss to the Arizona Cardinals in which the Jaguars held a lead consistently, only to give up a nine-point lead in the middle of the second-half, there are plenty of positives and negatives to take away from the Jaguars' Week 3 loss.
NFL
Florida Times-Union

Jaguars return specialist Jamal Agnew looks to be their most electrifying player

The most electrifying player in last week's Jaguars-Cardinals game wasn't Trevor Lawrence, James Robinson, Kyler Murray or DeAndre Hopkins. It was Jaguars backup wide receiver Jamal Agnew. He has not caught a pass or been targeted this season, but he is a special talent as a return specialist. And that...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Florida Times-Union

Jaguars lose heartbreaker to Bengals, 24-21, on last-second field goal

CINCINNATI - Just after Trevor Lawrence ran off tackle to score on a 7-yard run for his first rushing touchdown, Coach Urban Meyer pumped his fist and flashed a brief smile. At that point, the Jaguars were in control. They had forced the jubilant Cincinnati Bengals crowd to silence. The Jaguars were up 14-0 and all was needed was to keep pushing, taking advantage of their run game and aggressive offensive line.
NFL
Florida Times-Union

Take a closer look at Jaguars' 12-play drive that ended with a Trevor Lawrence rushing TD

The Jacksonville Jaguars struggled on offense for most of the early parts of the season. But in the first half Thursday night against the Cincinnati Bengals, Trevor Lawrence and the Jags seemed to have everything clicking. James Robinson got the scoring going with a first-quarter touchdown after accidentally injuring receiver...
NFL
ClutchPoints

4 Jaguars takeaways from brutal loss to Bengals to drop to 0-4

The Jacksonville Jaguars started the game out hot, but ultimately fell apart and lost to the Cincinnati Bengals. They’re now 0-4 and currently in last place in the AFC South. Things aren’t looking great for Jacksonville right now. It’s time to continue our NFL takeaways series with a Jaguars Week 4 takeaway.
NFL
NJ.com

Former Giants, Patriots wide receiver dead at 47

Former NFL wide receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion David Patten died on Thursday reportedly as the result of a motorcycle accident. He was 47. According to ESPN, Sam Gordon, who had Patten as a client in his management firm, confirmed Patten’s death to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, saying he died in South Carolina. No other details were immediately available.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaguars#American Football#The Arizona Cardinals#Arizona Cardinals Penalty#Defense
FanSided

3 quarterbacks who should be benched after Week 2

While injuries plagued a few starting quarterbacks around the league on Sunday, there were three starters in particular that performed less than average. After the first slate of games drew to a close on Sunday afternoon, there were a number of starting quarterbacks that suffered injuries. Tua Tagovailoa, Andy Dalton, Tyrod Taylor and Carson Wentz were all hit by injuries that caused them to be out of the game.
NFL
The Spun

Rex Ryan Announces He’s ‘Done’ With 1 Notable Quarterback

Former New York Jets head coach Rex Ryan has never been afraid to say what’s on his mind. During this Tuesday’s edition of Get Up on ESPN, he revealed which NFL quarterback he’s officially done with. It turns out Ryan is done sticking up for New York Giants quarterback Daniel...
NFL
The Spun

Buccaneers Announce Official Ndamukong Suh Roster Move

Ndamukong Suh – one of the Buccaneers‘ most important defensive players – will suit up and be on the field when Tampa Bay begins the season this coming Thursday. The Bucs recently placed Suh on the reserve/COVID list, putting his availability for the 2021 season opener in jeopardy. But both Suh and the Tampa Bay defense received great news on Monday.
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Legend, 2-Time Pro Bowler Dead At 63

On Saturday morning, the football world learned that a beloved figure in the sport has passed away. Tunch Ilkin, a longtime Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman, passed away this week, according to multiple reports. He was 63 years old. Ilkin is a legendary figure to those in Pittsburgh. Steelers fans flocked...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CowboyMaven

Cowboys Cut Kicker, Greg Zuerlein Gets Game Ball

FRISCO - Maybe Greg Zuerlien’s kicks were “scared straight”?. Prior to the Dallas Cowboys’ Week 2 win at the Chargers, there were just enough worries about Zuerlein’s work that a second kicker was signed. Then Zuerlein nailed the game-winning 56-yard field goal to beat L.A., a boot that capped a last-minute drive engineered by QB Dak Prescott.
NFL
FanBuzz

Jalen Hurts & His Girlfriend Split Up When He Transferred to Oklahoma

Jalen Hurts has been on the national football radar since he was a four-star signal caller for Texas’ Channelview High School. He introduced himself to the college football world as the Alabama Crimson Tide’s first true freshman starting quarterback in over 30 years and held the job until the second half of the 2017 National Championship Game, when Tua Tagovailoa usurped him.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Antonio Brown News

On Wednesday morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers learned some tough news about wide receiver Antonio Brown. According to multiple reports, the Buccaneers placed the talented wide receiver on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Buccaneers insider Rick Stroud was the first one to break the news. “He’ll need to remain asymptomatic and have...
NFL
audacy.com

JR on Rodgers: 'I'm sick of the guy now, just shut up'

The Green Bay Packers have silenced their doubters. Well, at least for a week. A primetime game at Lambeau Field proved to be the remedy to the team's season-opening woes, as the Packers roughed-up the Detroit Lions, 35-17, on Monday night. Following the game, Aaron Rodgers -- who threw for four touchdowns -- told reporters that it was nice to "get the trolls off our backs."
NFL
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers make big Antonio Brown move ahead of Patriots showdown

The grand return of Tom Brady to Foxborough will be the talk of the football world this weekend, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit the New England Patriots at Gilette Stadium. But while all eyes are on Brady vs. Bill Belichick, the Buccaneers made a move ahead of that matchup by activating wide receiver Antonio Brown from the COVID-19 list, as reported by Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.
NFL
The Spun

Cleveland Browns Wide Receiver Is Getting Released

The Cleveland Browns have reportedly released a notable wide receiver just two weeks into the NFL’s 2021 season. The Browns have released wide receiver Davion Davis, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport. It’s a rather surprising move, especially when you consider how strong a performance Davis had during the preseason. The...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy