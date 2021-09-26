CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County Deputy Joshua Moyers dies after being shot twice during traffic stop

Cover picture for the articleNassau County deputy Joshua Moyers has died after being shot twice during a traffic stop Friday morning. Sheriff Bill Leeper confirmed the news Sunday afternoon. “It is with great sadness that I announce Deputy Josh Moyers has passed away this afternoon, September 26, 2021 at 2:19 PM at UF health in Jacksonville. Please keep Josh’s family and fiancé in your thoughts and prayers as we navigate this terrible tragedy," Leeper said.

