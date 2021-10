Bobby Earl might not have learned to fish before he could walk like other Wicked Tuna stars, but that doesn’t mean that he’s any less qualified to catch tuna on the Atlantic than his co-stars. The captain of Reel E Buggin’ has had quite significant career changes – from a financial planner to bed bug exterminator to renowned tuna fisher. But to him, success doesn’t come from a long track record or even sheer skill. In Earl’s perspective, instinct, talent and experience combined still fall short of a worker’s drive and willpower.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 9 DAYS AGO