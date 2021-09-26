Instant analysis: Bengals waltz past Steelers as Joe Burrow outdoes Ben Roethlisberger

The autumn equinox was a few days prior, but Sunday might have shown us an eclipse at Heinz Field. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, in his second season after winning the national championship, securing the Heisman Trophy and being the No. 1 pick, was much better than the 39-year-old, 18-year veteran on the other side in a 24-10 win for Cincinnati, which hadn’t won in its last five tries here. But the Bengals now have beaten the Steelers twice in a row — in different stadiums, with different quarterbacks — and what was once a sizable gap between these two clubs clearly is closing fast.