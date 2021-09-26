CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Instant analysis: Bengals waltz past Steelers as Joe Burrow outdoes Ben Roethlisberger

By Gerry Dulac
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe autumn equinox was a few days prior, but Sunday might have shown us an eclipse at Heinz Field. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, in his second season after winning the national championship, securing the Heisman Trophy and being the No. 1 pick, was much better than the 39-year-old, 18-year veteran on the other side in a 24-10 win for Cincinnati, which hadn’t won in its last five tries here. But the Bengals now have beaten the Steelers twice in a row — in different stadiums, with different quarterbacks — and what was once a sizable gap between these two clubs clearly is closing fast.

www.post-gazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Steelers Legend, 2-Time Pro Bowler Dead At 63

On Saturday morning, the football world learned that a beloved figure in the sport has passed away. Tunch Ilkin, a longtime Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman, passed away this week, according to multiple reports. He was 63 years old. Ilkin is a legendary figure to those in Pittsburgh. Steelers fans flocked...
NFL
chatsports.com

2 quarterbacks that should be on Steelers radar for the 2022 NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers need a franchise quarterback. Here are two names they should consider in the 2022 NFL Draft. With Ben Roethlisberger at 39 years of age and his rapid decline in production on the field, it is time to start thinking about what quarterback the Steelers need to pick in the 1st round of the 2022 NFL draft. These two quarterbacks I believe should be on the Steelers radar.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Ben Roethlisberger apologizes to Steelers fans for his play

The Pittsburgh Steelers suffered their first loss of the season Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders, raising questions about the capability of the team’s offense. The Steelers were held to 331 yards of total offense in the loss to the Raiders. Ben Roethlisberger attempted 40 passes, but only tallied 295 yards for one touchdown and one interception.
The Spun

Wednesday Update On Steelers Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger

As he prepares for this weekend’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Ben Roethlisberger is dealing with a painful pectoral injury. The issue was enough to keep Roethlisberger from practicing today. He was one of five Steelers players who didn’t participate in Wednesday’s session. Wide receiver Diontae Johnson (knee) and outside...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
Person
Aaron Rodgers
FanSided

Steelers: Ben Roethlisberger’s injury is a blessing in disguise

The Pittsburgh Steelers could be without Ben Roethlisberger on Sunday afternoon. Could that be a blessing in disguise?. In what’s looking like a sure bet to be Roethlisberger’s last season, the Steelers don’t have much of a backup plan. At least, it would seem that way, as Big Ben’s backups are Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins.
NFL
wtae.com

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger to play, T.J. Watt questionable for Sunday's game against Cincinnati Bengals

PITTSBURGH — Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was a full participant in practice Friday and is expected to play Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals at Heinz Field. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said earlier this week Roethlisberger had an injury to his left pec and did not know at what point he suffered the injury. Roethlisberger was sacked twice and hit 10 times by the Las Vegas Raiders during Pittsburgh's home-opening loss Sunday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers#American Football#Bengals Waltz Past
chatsports.com

Bengals' plan to protect Joe Burrow faces stiff test vs. Steelers

CINCINNATI -- The last storyline the Cincinnati Bengals wanted to hear this season is the one that can’t go away. During the offseason, the biggest talking point was how the franchise planned to protect Joe Burrow after the 2020 top overall pick suffered a season-ending knee injury last November. Through...
Yardbarker

Postgame Observations: Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase Lead Bengals Past Steelers 24-10

PITTSBURGH — The Bengals insist this year is different. Things certainly looked different on Sunday. The Bengals never trailed in their 24-10 win over the Steelers. It was their first win at Heinz Field since 2015. Joe Burrow led the way on offense, completing 14-of-18 passes for 172 yards and...
NFL
FanSided

Bengals: 3 ways Joe Burrow can flourish vs. Steelers in Week 3

The Cincinnati Bengals (1-1) dropped a close road game against the Chicago Bears last Sunday, 20-17. Joe Burrow had his most troubled game up until this point, throwing three interceptions on three consecutive passes. Here are three ways Burrow can have success and flourish against the Pittsburgh Steelers. 3. Attack...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
Heisman Trophy
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Unspectacular in loss

Roethlisberger completed 27 of his 40 passes for 295 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Sunday's Week 2 loss to the Raiders. Roethlisberger showed some ability to throw the deep ball, as he connected with both Chase Claypool and Diontae Johnson for long receptions. However, the Steelers offense struggled to get going at any point in the game, in part due to Roethlisberger's 7.4 yards per attempt. Despite his own struggles, Roethlisberger largely did enough to sustain his receiver's ability to produce, as Claypool totaled 70 receiving yards and Johnson 105. Roethlisberger will now have a positive Week 3 matchup against the Bengals, though his early-season results don't suggest he'll be able to take advantage.
NFL
wtae.com

Bengals beat Steelers as Joe Burrow throws 3 TDs

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers, playing without injured star linebacker T.J. Watt, were defeated by the Cincinnati Bengals 24-10 in an AFC North division game at Heinz Field on Sunday. Watch Mike Tomlin's postgame comments: Click the video player above. After the Steelers went three-and-out on their first two possessions,...
NFL
CBS Sports

Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger in pain when he throws, still set to start vs. Bengals amid pectoral injury

Ben Roethlisberger is slated to start for the Steelers against the Bengals on Sunday, but don't expect him to be either fully healthy or comfortable under center. Days after an uneven performance in a loss to the Raiders, the veteran quarterback told reporters Wednesday that he was bothered by a pectoral injury suffered early in Week 2's game, adding that he feels pain whenever he reaches his arm or picks himself up off the ground. With that in mind, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that while Roethlisberger is set to suit up against Cincinnati, he "will be in pain when he throws."
NFL
Daily Herald

Injury-riddled Steelers bracing for Burrow, Bengals

CINCINNATI (1-1) at PITTSBURGH (1-1) Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, CBS. OPENING LINE: Steelers by 3, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Cincinnati 2-0; Pittsburgh 1-1. SERIES RECORD: Steelers lead 67-36. LAST MEETING: Bengals beat Steelers 27-17 on Dec. 21, 2020 in Cincinnati. LAST WEEK: Bengals lost to Bears 20-17;...
Pro Football Rumors

Ben Roethlisberger will face Bengals; Diontae Johnson will not

After suffering a pectoral injury in Week 2, Ben Roethlisberger is not in jeopardy of missing Week 3. The Steelers will have their 18th-year quarterback against the Bengals. Big Ben returned to full practice Friday. He will not have his top receiver available, however. Although Diontae Johnson‘s late-game injury was not believed to be serious, Mike Tomlin pushed back on the prospect the third-year wideout would quickly overcome his knee problem. The Steelers have declared their leading receiver out for Sunday. The third-year pass catcher has run into myriad injury issues as a pro, missing games or parts of games with several maladies last year. The Steelers have contract-year wideout James Washington set to step in as a full-timer.

Comments / 0

Community Policy