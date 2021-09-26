Boy Scouts' bankruptcy creates rift with religious partners

Five Utah Schools Hit ‘Test To Stay’ COVID-19 Levels. About a month into the school year, five Utah schools have reached the threshold to implement “Test to Stay.” That’s the requirement to test all students for COVID-19 if a certain number of students contract the virus over a 14-day period. While the rules are more lenient than last year, it’s still a heavy lift for schools. Despite rumblings on social media of parents opting out and still sending their kids to school, it hasn’t been an issue in the Davis and Tooele School Districts. Maggie Graul, who oversees K-12 COVID-19 testing for the Utah Department of Health, said it’s good news that the testing events so far have seen high levels of cooperation. Still, overall case counts are higher this year compared to last. The thresholds for “Test to Stay” are also higher while schools have fewer mitigation strategies in place. Read the full story. — Jon Reed.

POLITICS ・ 9 DAYS AGO