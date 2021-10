ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating after they said a boy and a man carjacked a driver Thursday morning after the driver agree to give them a ride. Police said the victim called police at around 5:15 a.m. to report a carjacking. He told officers he was in the 8800 block of North Broadway at around 4:20 a.m. when a man in his late 20s and a boy between the ages of 12 and 14 asked for a ride.

