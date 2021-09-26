CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Poughkeepsie, NY

3 Pawesomely Fun Events to Help Hudson Valley Shelter Animals

By Robyn Taylor
Hudson Valley Post
Hudson Valley Post
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The one thing I can say about my friends with pets, and myself for that matter, is that we love animals. Maybe not as much as we love our own animals, but as a rule, we love all animals. The other thing I can say about my animal loving friends is that we love to party. Wouldn’t it be cool if we could combine our love of animals and parties? Well, I’ve got great news. There are 3 events coming up that do just that and the first one is tonight.

hudsonvalleypost.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Hudson Valley Post

Grim News for Hudson Valley Pickle Lovers

I don’t relish the thought of passing along this bad news, but I have to. The Rosendale International Pickle Festival will not be held this year. After much consideration, the Pickle Festival committee has decided to postpone the festival until October of 2022. I’m sure it was a real dill-emma...
ROSENDALE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Poughkeepsie, NY
Society
Poughkeepsie, NY
Lifestyle
Saugerties, NY
Lifestyle
Beacon, NY
Lifestyle
Saugerties, NY
Society
City
Beacon, NY
Beacon, NY
Society
City
Poughkeepsie, NY
City
Saugerties, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Al Roker Shouts Out Two Hudson Valley Businesses

It's always cool to see celebrities celebrate the Hudson Valley. Recently with all the filming of television and movie projects, we've seen more and more celebs in the area enjoying some of our favorite local hot spots. Last week, Today Show co-host and meteorologist Al Roker gave a huge shout-out to the Hudson Valley.
HUDSON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Shelter#Hudson Valley#Farm Animals#Catoberfest#The Red Onion Restaurant
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
Hudson Valley Post

Mysterious Hudson Valley Hiking Spot Revealed as Meteorite Crater

If you've ever enjoyed a day at this popular hiking spot you may have unknowingly stumbled across one of the most mysterious places in the Hudson Valley. The Mid Hudson region is home to many natural wonders, but one of the most fascinating natural phenomenons is actually hiding in plain sight. Visitors flock to Ulster County to enjoy the clean air and fantastic views. There are some incredible trails and mountains to explore that offer breathtaking panoramics, especially in the fall. One such mountain is believed to have a terribly destructive origin story.
ASTRONOMY
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Post

Poughkeepsie, NY
15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Hudson Valley Post is real-time Hudson Valley news your community is sharing. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy