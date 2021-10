Switches are electronic gadgets that allow you to open and close circuits. They are made up of one or more contact pairs. Momentary contact switches actuate the circuit for a brief period before returning to their original position with the help of an internal spring when the switch is released. When a switch with continuous contacts is actuated, it stays in place. By installing switches logically and consistently, dangerous errors in switch operation can be avoided. By installing proper protection above the switch, inadvertent switch operation can be avoided.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 2 DAYS AGO