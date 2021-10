A dog spent approximately two weeks trapped inside a cave until a group of humans arrived and were able to rescue him. A group of cave explorers were exploring Dewey Hickman Nature Preserve in Indiana. They looked into an at least 30-foot deep pit and saw movement. There was a thin black and white dog at the bottom of it. They rappelled down and were able to safely lift the dog out of the cave. They all then took the pup to Harrison County Animal Control.

