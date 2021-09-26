FOUND: Missing endangered adult with dementia in Oak Hill neighborhood

Missing person Claudele Charles (Jacksonville Sheriff's Office)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE 5:20 p.m.: Claudele Charles has been located safe.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is searching for 68-year-old Claudele Charles who was last seen at 6700 Royal Leaf Lane.

Charles was last seen at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday. She was wearing a gray top with embroidery and red sweat pants.

She only speaks Creole and has shown signs of dementia. The sheriff’s office is asking for the community’s help in locating her.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts should contact JSO at 904-630-0500.

©2021 Cox Media Group