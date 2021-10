The NASCAR Xfinity series hits Bristol on Friday, September 17, for the Food City 300. The race will be live streamed on fuboTV. Only one race remains before the 12-driver field is set for the playoffs. ... Noah Gragson, who held off Justin Haley through two late restarts at Richmond and won his second straight race, is coming off consecutive victories and are his first two of the season.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO