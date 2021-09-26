Barton Ag Instructor Dr. Vic Martin - Soil Organic Matter – Why?

As of September 21 our area is essentially unchanged. Moderate to severe drought is creeping into the northwest corner of the state and along the border with Oklahoma. Fall crop harvest is underway and with forecasted conditions should proceed rapidly. The six to ten-day outlook (September 28 to October 2) indicates above normal temperatures (70 to 80% chance) and normal to slightly above normal precipitation (30 to 50% chance) which isn’t a great deal of rain. The eight to fourteen-day outlook (September 30 to October 6) indicates more of the same. Good news for getting fieldwork done and prepping for wheat planting. One side note that many producers are well aware of is much larger than normal numbers of armyworm. Today, let’s consider the value of increasing soil organic matter in our area, especially for sandier soils. Next week – How to increase it.