WESTON (CBS) – Massachusetts State Police say a tractor-trailer driver fell asleep at the wheel before he crashed into a trooper and left him seriously hurt on Route 95. The trooper was in his parked, unmarked cruiser protecting a road construction crew trimming trees on 95 south in Weston around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday when the out-of-control truck approached the work zone. The cruiser’s emergency lights were on and there was an illuminated arrow board behind it marking off the work zone. State Police say the truck driver fell asleep while driving, woke up at the last second and tried to stop his...

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO