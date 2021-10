BOSTON (CBS) – A small fire broke out onboard a plane at Logan Airport Wednesday night. It happened on a Delta flight that was about to take off. The airline said the fire started in a passenger’s carry-on bag. It was quickly extinguished and everyone was evacuated. It happened on Delta flight 5643, operated by Republic Airways, while the plane was still at the gate. A picture taken by passenger Ron Shroyer showed the emergency slide was deployed. What actually started the fire is unclear. No serious injuries were reported.

