A bright fireball seen streaking across the Alabama sky Thursday night was likely the reentry of a SpaceX Dragon Spacecraft. The fireball and accompanying boom was reported in central and north Alabama shortly before 10 p.m. The Dragon Spacecraft had completed a one-month stay at the Space Station to bring supplies and bring home research being conducted on the space lab. The Dragon unlocked from the Space Station at around 8:05 a.m. yesterday to begin its journey back to earth.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO