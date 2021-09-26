CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What’s next for USC football? Road trip to Colorado

By Adam Grosbard
Pasadena Star-News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUSC (2-2, 1-2 in Pac-12) at Colorado (1-3, 0-1) When: Saturday, 11 a.m. PT. Where: Folsom Field (Boulder, Colo.) USC update: The Trojans suffered another embarrassing home defeat, falling to Oregon State in the Coliseum for the first time since 1960. … USC’s offense was plagued by dropped passes in the first half and after falling into an early hole was not able to ride the early success of RB Keaontay Ingram in the run game. Four turnovers turned into 20 Oregon State points. … The USC defense was gashed by the Beavers, who gained 535 yards and went on a 35-3 run after the Trojans took a 14-7 lead. The USC defense came away with no tackles for loss. … After a relatively clean performance the weekend before against Washington State, USC was flagged 11 times for a total of 98 yards. … USC did come out of the game with no new injuries to report.

