CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boston, MA

All that Glitters Isn’t Maroon and Gold: Waste at Athletic Events

By Alli Hargrove
BC Heights
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAh yes, the return of Boston College football, or rather, the return of fans to BC football. The early Saturdays and tailgate atmosphere were dearly missed last season by current students, alumni, and parents. Of course, missed most was the crux of game day: actually being in the stadium. As BC’s Athletics Director Pat Kraft told the Chicago Tribune in January, “good times are coming,” with “full stadiums,” and “campus being abuzz” for games. Kraft’s words rang true during BC’s first football game of the season, as it seemed almost everyone attended either the tailgate, the game, or both. With the return of fans to Alumni Stadium, however, comes the return of thousands of pounds of waste production.

www.bcheights.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women’s Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird’s resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, MA
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts College Sports
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Football
Boston, MA
Football
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Boston, MA
College Sports
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Waste#Waste Management#Football Games#All That Glitters#American Football#Bc#Athletics#The Chicago Tribune#Eagles

Comments / 0

Community Policy