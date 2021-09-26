All that Glitters Isn’t Maroon and Gold: Waste at Athletic Events

Ah yes, the return of Boston College football, or rather, the return of fans to BC football. The early Saturdays and tailgate atmosphere were dearly missed last season by current students, alumni, and parents. Of course, missed most was the crux of game day: actually being in the stadium. As BC’s Athletics Director Pat Kraft told the Chicago Tribune in January, “good times are coming,” with “full stadiums,” and “campus being abuzz” for games. Kraft’s words rang true during BC’s first football game of the season, as it seemed almost everyone attended either the tailgate, the game, or both. With the return of fans to Alumni Stadium, however, comes the return of thousands of pounds of waste production.