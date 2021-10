They had two drives in the first half that brought them inside the Atlanta 15 and scored just 6 points. Their opening drive gave them first-and-goal at the 8, only to be pushed back by a sack. Their next time in the red zone, Daniel Jones let a shotgun snap go through his hands for a loss of 11 yards before a false start pushed them back farther. They did score a touchdown in the fourth quarter, but 14 points against a team that had allowed an average of 40 in the first two games is awful.

