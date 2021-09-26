CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘I Love New York’ Campaign Mastermind Bobby Zarem Dies at 84

By Kana Ruhalter
 5 days ago
Famed publicist Bobby Zarem knew how to make a superstar—as evidenced by his impressive list of clients including Alan Alda, Cher, Diana Ross, and Sylvester Stallone, among many others. The New York Times reports that the 84-year-old New York PR legend died on Sunday morning at his home in Savannah, Georgia. He reportedly died from lung cancer complications. In addition to his high-profile clients, Zarem was also one of the creators of the infamous “I Love New York” tourism campaign that has transcended generations and still remains a staple in pop culture today. Amid multiple identity crises, struggles with ADD, and an intense desire to be loved by all, Zarem managed to create a larger-than-life legacy as a powerful, relentless show-business virtuoso.

