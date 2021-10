Washington football is now 1-0 on the season when playing conference opponents after defeating the California Golden Bears 31-24 in Week 4. After a strange and dreadful start to their season, Washington needed to win against Cal. It seemed as if the game was put away at half-time when the Huskies led 21-10 but the Golden Bears had other plans and tied to the game with less than three minutes remaining in the fourth.

OREGON STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO