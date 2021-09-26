Trevor Lawrence Throws Pick-Six on Botched Flea Flicker Attempt
It's been a bit of a rude awakening in the NFL for Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence as he continues the first month of his rookie season. Lawrence tossed five interceptions in his first two professional games, losses to the Texans and Broncos. Things didn't get much better on Sunday afternoon. Lawrence threw perhaps the ugliest interception of 2021 in the third quarter, throwing a disastrous pick off his back foot on a botched flea flicker.www.chatsports.com
