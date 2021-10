DALLAS, Pa. — Not a day goes by in over the past three years that Kunkle Fire Company Chief Jack Dodson doesn't think about Edward Nulton Sr. "Ed was Johnny on the spot, he was a great guy. You could never say enough about him. He was our friend. He was our firefighter, he loved his community, he loved his family, and he loved the fire company," said Chief Jack Dodson of the Kunkle Fire Company.

DALLAS, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO