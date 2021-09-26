Beach Hazards Statement issued for Jefferson by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-27 04:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-27 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions. Target Area: Jefferson BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions. * WHERE...Beaches of Jefferson county. * WHEN...Through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0