Beach Hazards Statement issued for Chautauqua, Northern Erie, Southern Erie by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-27 15:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-27 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions. Target Area: Chautauqua; Northern Erie; Southern Erie BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions. * WHERE...Beaches of Erie and Chautauqua counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions.alerts.weather.gov
