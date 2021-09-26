CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Carole Middleton announces exciting news – and her grandchildren will love it

By Diane Shipley
Hello Magazine
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Duchess of Cambridge's mum, Carole Middleton, made an announcement at the weekend – and anyone with children in their life will want to pay attention. A statement released via her business, Party Pieces, revealed that the grandmother-of-four has launched her first collection, creating party items for children's parties on three vibrant themes: Unicorn Fairy Princess, Dino Explorer, and Shooting Star.

www.hellomagazine.com

Comments / 1

Related
Vanity Fair

Kate Middleton Dazzles in a Jenny Packham Gown at the No Time to Die Premiere

At the London premiere of the new James Bond film No Time to Die on Tuesday, there was no chance that Kate Middleton was going to be overshadowed by some of Hollywood’s biggest stars. The royal arrived at Royal Albert Hall in a dazzling Jenny Packham gown with sheer panels and gold sequin detailing, while she accessorized with circular gold earrings by O’nitaa and nude heels by Aquaruzza.
BEAUTY & FASHION
purewow.com

It’s a Double Date! Kate, William, Charles & Camilla Are Set to Walk Red Carpet Together at James Bond Premiere

Two things we love the most: royals on the red carpet and James Bond. The fact that the two are set to combine at the Royal Albert Hall next week? We can’t wait. Here’s the scoop: On September 28, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles will unite for a double date as the guests of honor for the U.K. premiere of the long-delayed James Bond film No Time to Die. Not only that, they’re set to meet (and fingers crossed, sip martinis with) James Bond himself aka the one, the only Daniel Craig. (As a reminder, this film—the 25th in the franchise—marks his final time playing Bond on screen.)
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carole Middleton
nickiswift.com

The Real Reason William And Kate Aren't Showing New Pictures Of Their Children

When Prince William and Kate Middleton share photos of their children, it makes instant headlines, as followers of the royal couple are always eager to gobble up any glimpses into their personal lives. In September 2019, William and Kate commemorated Prince George and Princess Charlotte going back to school with an adorable snap that was shared on the official Twitter account of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Young Charlotte wore a button-up, dark blue sweater over a collared shirt as she hugged her older brother, who wore a V-neck sweater. The two sported uniforms from the Thomas's Battersea school, and the occasion was especially notable for Charlotte as it was her first day at school with her brother, per Forbes.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Where Duchess Kate and Prince William Stand on Having Baby No. 4

Is a sibling in store for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis? Royal expert Nick Bullen gave Us Weekly an exclusive update on Prince William and Duchess Kate’s future family plans. “I think they feel that they’ve got a pretty perfect family. I think Kate was always keen to...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Party Pieces#Shooting Star
townandcountrymag.com

Meet Alizee Thevenet, James Middleton's New Bride

Kate Middleton has a new sister-in-law! James Middleton and his fiancée financial expert Alizee Thevenet tied the knot in France over the weekend. "Mr & Mrs Middleton ❤️ 🇬🇧 🇫🇷," Middleton wrote on social media. "Yesterday I married the love of my life surrounded by family, friends and of course a few dogs in the beautiful village [of] Bormes-les-Mimosas. Words cannot describe how happy I am ❤️."
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

15 sweet photos of Michael Middleton with Kate, Pippa and James

The Duchess of Cambridge's father Michael Middleton celebrated the marriage of his son James Middleton to Alizée Thevenet in an intimate ceremony in France on Saturday. Here at HELLO! we thought we'd take a look at his sweetest moments with his three children, Kate, Pippa and James. Flight dispatcher Michael...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Tennis
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
purewow.com

Royal News Roundup: Another Royal Baby, Meghan & Harry’s Trip to NYC and More

Here, all the royal news you need to know for the week of September 23, 2021. Last week, Prince William shared a video on Instagram of himself sitting down at a typewriter (yes, you read that correctly) to pen a special forward for the new book Earthshot: How to Save Our Planet. In the video, the Duke of Cambridge gave followers a glimpse into his home office as well as his unique typing style. Turns out, the 39-year-old types with his pointer fingers only.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fox News

Prince William, Kate Middleton walk red carpet at 'No Time To Die' premiere in London

Prince Williams and Kate Middleton looked stunning on the red carpet at the London premiere of "No Time To Die," the latest James Bond film to hit theaters. The Duke of Cambridge donned a traditional black, velvet tuxedo while the Duchess of Cambridge turned heads in a gold, beaded Jenny Packham gown with a long, matching cape. She accessorized the ensemble with earrings from London-based company O'Nitaa and wore her hair in an intricate updo.
WORLD
Best Life

The One Thing William & Kate's Kids Never Do at School, Insiders Say

Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge's oldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, recently returned to Thomas's Battersea Prep School in London after months of remote learning during COVID-related lockdowns. Meanwhile, the couple's youngest child, three-year-old Prince Louis, started at Willcocks Nursery School, a short distance from Kensington Palace, earlier this year. Finally, the Cambridge kids are able to resume a normal routine back at school with their friends and teachers, though "normal" may seem hard to come by when you're a royal.
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Kate Middleton Rocks Sleek Tennis Skirt & Plays Alongside US Open Winner Emma Raducanu — Photos

The Duchess of Cambridge slipped on her tennis attire for a friendly match with 18-year-old US Open winner Emma Raducanu in London. Kate Middleton, 39, was in the presence of tennis royalty at the National Tennis Centre in London on Friday, September 24. The Duchess of Cambridge was paired with US Open winner Emma Raducanu, 18, for a friendly doubles match for the Lawn Tennis Association’s homecoming event. Kate was dressed super sporty in a blue tennis skirt and matching zip-up tracksuit jacket, and she was all smiles while playing alongside the teenage British Grand Slam champion.
TENNIS
Woman's World

Kate Middleton Channels Princess Diana at Her Latest Royal Outing

Kate Middleton has channelled the late Princess Diana in a stunning all-white ensemble at her latest royal engagement. Diana was known for her chic fashion sense and was often spotted in pristine white blazers, which she would pair with everything from tailored skirts to flowing dresses. There was the double-breasted...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy