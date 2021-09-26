Carole Middleton announces exciting news – and her grandchildren will love it
The Duchess of Cambridge's mum, Carole Middleton, made an announcement at the weekend – and anyone with children in their life will want to pay attention. A statement released via her business, Party Pieces, revealed that the grandmother-of-four has launched her first collection, creating party items for children's parties on three vibrant themes: Unicorn Fairy Princess, Dino Explorer, and Shooting Star.www.hellomagazine.com
Comments / 1