97-Year-Old WWII Veteran Honored With Special Tour of Detroit’s Iconic Michigan Central Station
Some of our nation’s oldest buildings contain a wealth of history and perspective. However, add to those historic buildings the knowledge and admiration of those people familiar with the structures and you might see an entirely new story emerge. Most recently, a 97-year-old WWII veteran was just honored with a VIP tour of Michigan’s Central Station, bringing the old soldier home again.outsider.com
