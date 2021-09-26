Tar Heels out, welcome back for Wolfpack, in my Week 4 Top 25 AP ballot

North Carolina needed to wake up this season before it was too late. The Heels' preseason hype train sputtered and stammered into week three on the verge of running off the rails. But it was a night game and electric atmosphere on Saturday that kickstarted the Tar Heels and jumped Mack Brown’s team back into the narrative in the ACC and perhaps on the national level. The Inside Carolina crew of host Tommy Ashley, Buck Sanders and Jason Staples come together early on Sunday morning to give you The Day After Podcast, breaking down all aspects of Carolina’s rout of the Virginia Cavaliers.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO