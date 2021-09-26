Tesla-Loving San Francisco Suddenly Has A Problem With Tesla

Rather than using trained safety drivers to test experimental advancements in its software, Tesla has opted to use “beta testers,” aka YouTubers, to determine, live on America’s streets, which of its self-driving technologies are safe—and which are not. A report out from Vice says these “beta testers” have access to a pre-release version of Tesla’s self-driving—that isn’t actually self-driving—software, which typically costs Tesla owners $200/month. This tester community has been uploading videos to YouTube of them gallivanting around in their Teslas to test the limits of what the Full Self-Driving Beta can do, meaning the software’s progress and trajectory over time is reliant on reviews by the YouTubers. They test to see if FSD Beta’s artificial-intelligence software can handle unexpected twists and obstacles to avoid deadly consequences, such as striking pedestrians, most of whom are non-consenting subjects in an experiment they don’t know they’re in. In one post cited by Vice, the steering wheel of a test car suddenly spins right and takes the moving car into the path of people in a crosswalk.

CARS ・ 4 DAYS AGO