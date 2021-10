CLEVELAND, Ohio — Today the Chicago Bears (1-1) come to town to take on the Cleveland Browns (1-1). Each team is coming off of a win and has high hopes for the season. The Browns will try to continue their offensive success, although Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt will likely find the rushing yards a little harder to come by against Khalil Mack and the Bears’ No. 5-rated run defense. Baker Mayfield on the other hand may find it a little easier to maintain his 81.6% completion rate against the Bears pass defense, which is No.14.

