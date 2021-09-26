Utah cornerback Aaron Lowe shot and killed at house party

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Utah cornerback Aaron Lowe was shot and killed early Sunday morning in Salt Lake City, police confirmed, according to ABC 4's Vivian Chow.

Lowe was among two people shot at a house party in the city's Sugar House neighborhood. The second unidentified person is in critical condition.

The incident took place hours after Utah's 24-13 win against Washington State on Saturday, and police are still searching for the suspect.

"We are devastated to hear about the passing of Aaron Lowe," coach Kyle Whittingham said in a statement.

"Our thought and prayers are with Aaron's family and friends, along with the other individual who was harmed in this tragic incident. Aaron was a great teammate, friend, brother, and son and was loved by anyone who crossed paths with him. He will be deeply missed."

Lowe, a sophomore, was in his third season with the Utes and was mainly used on special teams. He recorded three tackles in three games this season.

In August, Lowe was the recipient of the Ty Jordan Memorial Scholarship, an award created to honor the former Utah running back who died following an accidental shooting in December 2020.