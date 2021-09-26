CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

This Cozy Lakeside Cabin In Minnesota Is Beautiful Inside And Out

By Betsy Rathburn
Only In Minnesota
Only In Minnesota
 5 days ago

Are you ready for a beautiful Minnesota getaway? There are countless gorgeous cabins, hotels, and campgrounds to stay in all across the state. Today we want to introduce one of the loveliest stays in the Brainerd Lakes area. This Airbnb is housed in a stunning A-frame cabin that only gets more beautiful when you walk inside. Stay here, and you’ll have access to a lovely northern Minnesota lake, plenty of places to lounge and relax, and a full kitchen where you can whip up great meals during your getaway. Sound good? Read on below to learn more about the Atlas A-frame Airbnb in Crosby, Minnesota.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FAyne_0c8kIzpr00
The Atlas A-frame is a beautiful cabin in the small community of Crosby, Minnesota. This town is in Minnesota's lake country, about 15 miles northeast of Brainerd, or 130 miles north of the Twin Cities.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZIXQ6_0c8kIzpr00
The cabin is beautiful both inside and out, from its charming A-frame design to its gorgeous lakeside location. It's nestled on the shores of Lake Adney, just steps away from the water. Bring your kayak or canoe to fully enjoy this beautiful northern lake!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23chNS_0c8kIzpr00
Inside, you'll find a beautiful space that you'll love relaxing in for the duration of your stay. The cozy sitting area has plenty of comfortable seating. The huge windows let in a lot of natural light, making this a beautiful place to read, relax, play games, and chat.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LjFlP_0c8kIzpr00
The cabin has a full bathroom and kitchen, including running water, modern appliances, and cookware that guests can use. All you need to do is bring the food, and you can make fantastic meals during your stay.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12uW6W_0c8kIzpr00
There's a bar at the counter that you can eat at, or you can spread out on the beautiful dining table. With a big sliding door to a wide balcony, you couldn't ask for a more gorgeous dining view.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZaJsJ_0c8kIzpr00
When it comes time to sleep, you'll find comfortable beds outfitted in cozy bedding. One bedroom includes a queen bed and a bunkbed, giving it the ability to sleep four people.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NmbXh_0c8kIzpr00
Above the main living room, there's an even more special bedroom. The loft area houses lovely sleeping nook complete with a king bed.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JVzRS_0c8kIzpr00
With a view like this one, this bedroom is a beautiful place to sleep, relax, and enjoy your stay. There's even a small seating area where you can enjoy coffee, read, and take in gorgeous Adney Lake.

For more information about this Airbnb, including amenities, availability, and booking your stay, visit its page on Airbnb. And if you’re aware of any other great cabin stays that we should know about, be sure to tell us by filling out our nomination form!

Comments / 1

Related
Only In Texas

This Treehouse Airbnb In Texas Comes With Its Own Swim-Up Bar

Sure, you could fork over nearly a grand per night to stay at a resort hotel with a swim-up bar…or pay half of that to get one all to yourself! That’s exactly what you’ll enjoy (among many other perks) at the Redwood Tree Haus, a whimsical treehouse Airbnb in the heart of the Texas Hill […] The post This Treehouse Airbnb In Texas Comes With Its Own Swim-Up Bar appeared first on Only In Your State.
TEXAS STATE
Only In New Mexico

One Of The Most Anticipated Hotels Opened In New Mexico And It Is One In A Million

When you are looking for a luxurious, beautiful, and relaxing getaway, head to Santa Fe and book a stay at the Bishop’s Lodge. This luxury resort is the first of its kind in the area and it provides comfort, fresh air, a wellness focus, and some enchanting views. In fact, many media outlets have listed […] The post One Of The Most Anticipated Hotels Opened In New Mexico And It Is One In A Million appeared first on Only In Your State.
SANTA FE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Crosby, MN
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
State
Minnesota State
Only In Alabama

Book A Stay At One Of These Two Cozy Cabins That Are Nestled In An Alabama Canyon

Lately, have you been feeling the need for a getaway? If so, the good news is that you don’t have to travel far. Alabama is home to several places that are perfect getaway destinations such as Dismals Canyon. For information about Dismals Canyon, including how to spend your getaway there, take a look below. Have […] The post Book A Stay At One Of These Two Cozy Cabins That Are Nestled In An Alabama Canyon appeared first on Only In Your State.
ALABAMA STATE
Only In Oregon

The Tiny Bavarian Town In Oregon That’s The Perfect Day Trip Destination

There’s a small town just outside of Salem that feels like an entire continent away. Mount Angel is a tiny Bavarian-inspired town of just 3,500 people that’s a total off-the-beaten-path treasure. The town dates back to the mid-1800s when German-Catholic families and a group of Benedictine monks and sisters settled the area. Today, Mount Angel is a […] The post The Tiny Bavarian Town In Oregon That’s The Perfect Day Trip Destination appeared first on Only In Your State.
OREGON STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

You’ve never stayed in an Airbnb like this

WILDWOOD, Ga. — While travelers will find thousands of properties across the southeast to rent on Airbnb, they won’t find many like the one that Ched Sharpless offers. He describes it as an Eco treedeck with cedar sleep pods that offer panoramic views. It sits on 22 acres in northwest Georgia.
WILDWOOD, GA
Secret LA

This Invisible House In Joshua Tree Has A 100-Foot Pool In The Middle Of It

Rent this 22-story reflective monolithic skyscraper—planted on its side. The Invisible House in Joshua Tree looks like a skyscraper that has been airlifted from Manhattan and planted on its side in the middle of stunning scenery. It has sustainability built into the entire design with a mirrored exterior that makes this jaw-dropping structure blend in seamlessly with the surroundings while providing complete privacy and refracting the harsh desert sun to keep the interior cool.
JOSHUA TREE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lakeside#This Cozy Lakeside Cabin
Only In Northern California

An Overnight Stay At This Secluded Cabin In Northern California Costs Less Than $100 A Night And Will Take You Back In Time

When life gets a bit too hectic to handle, it’s important to step back and remember the important things. Time with loved ones and with the natural world is important to pencil in whenever you can. Thankfully for those who live in Northern California, you don’t have to search long for a suitable getaway spot! […] The post An Overnight Stay At This Secluded Cabin In Northern California Costs Less Than $100 A Night And Will Take You Back In Time appeared first on Only In Your State.
TRAVEL
Only In Wisconsin

The Most Beautiful Fall Drive In Wisconsin Just Might Make You Dizzy

It might be hard to keep your eyes on the road in Northport, Wisconsin – the fall colors are simply spectacular. You’ll want to drive carefully on this scenic highway, though, because this might be the curviest little stretch of road in Wisconsin. It’s called Highway 42 and it has to be experienced to be believed. Fill up your tank and hang onto the wheel – here’s what’s waiting down the road.
WISCONSIN STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota is the Only State with an Official Photo, and It’s a Famous One

Many people recognize the iconic photo of an old man praying over his meal, but few know the story behind it. Turns out, the photo has its origins right here in Minnesota!. In 1918 a traveling salesman named Charles Wilden visited the small mining town of Bovey, Minnesota. While there, he stepped into the studio of local photographer Eric Enstrom. Noting the kindness in Wilden's face, Enstrom asked the salesman to pose for a photo. As story goes, Enstrom placed Wilden at a table, asked him to fold his hands and bow his head and arranged household items including a book, a pair of spectacles, a loaf of bread, a knife, and a bowl of soup around him. He called the photo "Grace."
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Travel
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota Lake has an Unwelcome Visitor

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reports that another lake has a confirmed invasive species. Zebra mussel larvae were found in Rainy Lake in July. Located along the Minnesota-Canada border, Rainy Lake is partially within Voyageurs National Park. A year ago a single adult zebra mussel was discovered in the lake.
MINNESOTA STATE
WBKR

Love Gatlinburg But Hate The Drive? Visit This Small Town in Indiana

Do you love going to the mountains but hate the car ride? We found a small town in Indiana that has been often compared to Gatlinburg. It maybe be just like Gatlinburg but it's called Nashville, Indiana otherwise known as Brown County . I know it's totally confusing right?! Go with me if you will down the road to this gorgeous little country town just under three hours from Owensboro. I have never visited but the more I research the more I fall in love with the all it has to offer.
INDIANA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota Caterpillar’s Coloring Predicts the Upcoming Winter

The Banded Woolly Bear Caterpillar, also known as the woolly worm or the Isabella tiger moth, is one of the most common furry caterpillars, and the easiest to find due to their orange and black coloring. According to folklore, that coloring can help predict winter weather forecasts. WeatherWorksInc.com wrote:. Folklore...
ANIMALS
Only In Wisconsin

Wisconsin’s Clear Water Harbor Cruises Will Take You On A Breathtaking Color Tour

One of the most spectacular ways to take in Wisconsin’s fall color show can be found in Waupaca County, where a special excursion boat will take you on a trip like no other. Clear Water Harbor offers fall color cruises that are served up with some lake scenery that’s simply spectacular. It’s the perfect destination […] The post Wisconsin’s Clear Water Harbor Cruises Will Take You On A Breathtaking Color Tour appeared first on Only In Your State.
WISCONSIN STATE
Only In Minnesota

Only In Minnesota

2K+
Followers
503
Post
394K+
Views
ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Minnesota is for people who LOVE the land of 1,000 lakes. We publish one article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy