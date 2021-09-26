This Cozy Lakeside Cabin In Minnesota Is Beautiful Inside And Out

Are you ready for a beautiful Minnesota getaway? There are countless gorgeous cabins, hotels, and campgrounds to stay in all across the state. Today we want to introduce one of the loveliest stays in the Brainerd Lakes area. This Airbnb is housed in a stunning A-frame cabin that only gets more beautiful when you walk inside. Stay here, and you’ll have access to a lovely northern Minnesota lake, plenty of places to lounge and relax, and a full kitchen where you can whip up great meals during your getaway. Sound good? Read on below to learn more about the Atlas A-frame Airbnb in Crosby, Minnesota.

The Atlas A-frame is a beautiful cabin in the small community of Crosby, Minnesota. This town is in Minnesota's lake country, about 15 miles northeast of Brainerd, or 130 miles north of the Twin Cities.

The cabin is beautiful both inside and out, from its charming A-frame design to its gorgeous lakeside location. It's nestled on the shores of Lake Adney, just steps away from the water. Bring your kayak or canoe to fully enjoy this beautiful northern lake!

Inside, you'll find a beautiful space that you'll love relaxing in for the duration of your stay. The cozy sitting area has plenty of comfortable seating. The huge windows let in a lot of natural light, making this a beautiful place to read, relax, play games, and chat.

The cabin has a full bathroom and kitchen, including running water, modern appliances, and cookware that guests can use. All you need to do is bring the food, and you can make fantastic meals during your stay.

There's a bar at the counter that you can eat at, or you can spread out on the beautiful dining table. With a big sliding door to a wide balcony, you couldn't ask for a more gorgeous dining view.

When it comes time to sleep, you'll find comfortable beds outfitted in cozy bedding. One bedroom includes a queen bed and a bunkbed, giving it the ability to sleep four people.

Above the main living room, there's an even more special bedroom. The loft area houses lovely sleeping nook complete with a king bed.

With a view like this one, this bedroom is a beautiful place to sleep, relax, and enjoy your stay. There's even a small seating area where you can enjoy coffee, read, and take in gorgeous Adney Lake.

For more information about this Airbnb, including amenities, availability, and booking your stay, visit its page on Airbnb. And if you’re aware of any other great cabin stays that we should know about, be sure to tell us by filling out our nomination form!