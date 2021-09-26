20 Things To Watch For In Week 26 (2021 Fantasy Baseball)
Well, we made it. Was it easy? Not always. Did I still enjoy every minute of it? Undoubtedly. This was my first season as a “MLB Expert” for FantasyPros, and I loved it. The most fun part was interacting with FantasyPros readers/listeners on Twitter, in Discord, and while hosting Leading Off. In order to get this article out in time, I’m not able to write the full intro + reflection that I want, but I’ll save it for an offseason piece.www.fantasypros.com
Comments / 0