Unfortunately, some of the best deer hunting areas in New York State will have a lot less deer running around the fall. The region has been hit particularly hard by an outbreak of epizootic hemorrhagic disease (EHD), and it's believed to have killed off more than 700 deer. According to Outdoor Life, the New York Department of Environmental Conservation recently confirmed a large EHD outbreak across 7 counties, including Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Nassau, Oswego, Suffolk, and Ulste. The outbreak is considered […]

