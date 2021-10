Hobart [Australia], October 1 (ANI): Indian teenager, Richa Ghosh, has been named as the final piece of the Hobart Hurricanes puzzle for WBBL|07, with the 18-year-old middle order batter set to make her Big Bash debut in 2021. Ghosh - who only celebrated her 18th birthday this week - despite having not played in the WBBL before, already has a wealth of experience playing in Australia. Ghosh made her international debut for India at last year's Tri-National Women's T20 series in the lead up to the ICC T20 World Cup, before going on to represent her country in the flagship tournament itself, in which India were eventual runners up. Richa also became seventh Indian to register for the league this season.

