Save the date: Have Scandinavian family roots? Learn more during Oct. 6 Sno-Isle Genealogy Society meeting
Sno-Isle Genealogy Society’s Wednesday, Oct. 6 program will focus on helping attendees find their Scandinavian roots via Zoom. Have some words that look like place names but you can’t find them on a map? Was it Larson, Larsen or Larsson? Scandinavian records — involving Sweden, Denmark and Norway — are some of the easiest to use and many of the skills for one country are transferable to the other two countries.myedmondsnews.com
