This has been parked at 8 Street SW and Douglas Ave S, When you are on 8 Street SW wanting to turn on Douglas Ave S you can not see down the road. According to the person who sent the photos stated he called the Lee County Sheriff and they refused to come. Why? So what is Tater Marceno actually doing? The law states you can not park your truck in the right of away and this truck is on the wrong side.

LEE COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO